Onlooker captures video of tourist recklessly approaching massive, angry animal: 'You're not at the zoo'

"This is how you end up in the Mammoth Clinic."

A clip on Instagram shows someone getting way too close to an agitated bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The video was posted on the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) account. Someone filming from inside a building captured a man approaching a wild bison beside a street. As the man gets closer, the bison appears to furiously shake its head and get upset.

The video's caption read, "This is how you end up in the Mammoth Clinic or airlifted into Denver or Billings!"

It went on to advise people to "always be aware of your surroundings when walking in Yellowstone, especially in Mammoth. Keep at least a 100-yard distance from wolves and bears and 25 yards from all the elk, deer, bison, rams, moose, [mountain] goats, etc. Be safe out there!"

While Yellowstone is an exciting place to spot wild animals in their natural habitat, getting this close is a bad idea. The bison is clearly irritated and uncomfortable. When wild animals feel threatened, they may charge or attack humans. This can lead to injury or even death.

Approaching wild animals isn't only dangerous for humans. When animals defend themselves, it can result in euthanasia. If they hurt or kill a human, they're often put down because of public safety concerns.

Bison have lived in Yellowstone since prehistoric times, and the park is home to the nation's largest bison population on public land. Most bison herds throughout North America are small, but the Yellowstone herd has thousands of individuals.

Protecting Yellowstone bison is crucial to the success of the species. And getting too close puts them in danger. In the 1800s, bison were on the brink of extinction. Restoration efforts have helped the species bounce back, but everyone should do their part to protect these animals.

Admiring wild creatures from a safe distance allows you to connect with nature without harming animals. It's important to keep your distance and respect their space and habitats. Protecting wild animals makes the planet cooler and cleaner for everyone.

People in the comments were frustrated by the man's behavior. One person said, "You're not at the zoo, you're in their yard."

Someone else shared how they stay safe around bison: "I still try to stay 50 [yards] from buffalo, etc. Our neighbor raised them and I remember how fast I've seen them run."

