Bystanders hold breath as Yellowstone tourist gets dangerously close to wild bison: 'She tried to pet it'

It's always nice to enjoy the outdoors and see the wildlife live freely. While we may want to get a closer look, it's best to maintain safety above all else.

On Instagram, photos posted on Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) focus on a tourist getting dangerously close to bison roaming right in front of them, at risk of getting in harm's way.

"These were taken in Yellowstone yesterday. It got worse, she tried to pet it. At that point, I drove up the road and got a ranger," captioned as a quote in the post by Instagram user Aimee Lopez (@atlopezbaby).

Bison provide many benefits to our local environment. A study from Kansas State University found that bison grazing more than doubles the diversity and richness of plant species, making the land more resistant to droughts. According to another study published by the National Park Service, bison also shape vegetation cycles and enhance growth throughout the summer.

When it comes to safety from wild animals, it's crucial to remember that any wild animal can be dangerous, no matter how friendly they might appear. In order to prevent potential injuries from the majestic wildlife, it has been recommended to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other large animals.

Approaching or feeding wild animals is strongly discouraged, with binoculars or a modern camera suggested as safe alternatives. This allows you to appreciate their beauty without putting yourself or the animals at risk.

Educating yourself and communities about the behaviors of animals can also help maintain safety. For example, understanding that a bison's head bobbing or an elk showing its teeth are signs of agitation can prevent enthusiastic tourists from getting too close.

Respect for wildlife not only keeps you safe but also helps protect these magnificent creatures for future generations to enjoy. You can also learn about the effects a warming planet has on biodiversity.

"People should be fined," wrote one disappointed Instagram user about the tourist's lack of concern for personal safety.

"I personally would not have gotten that close," commented another.

