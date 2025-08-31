Onlooker captures frightening video of reckless tourist taunting massive wild animal: 'Needs to be fined and escorted out of the park'

A barefoot tourist was recently caught on video taunting a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Posted on Instagram by the infamous Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) account, the footage, credited to Brittney Mathews via Storyful, shows a barefoot tourist standing less than 10 feet away from a massive bison with an active tail that keeps moving directly toward the tourist.

With the caption: "Almost another bison tossing in Yellowstone yesterday!! Do not approach the bison… try to keep back at least 25 yards!!"

As mentioned in the post, it is against the rules in Yellowstone to get within 25 yards of a bison or other large animals. Bison can be aggressive and charge without warning, especially when threatened, and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. It's recommended to view them from your car, along the road, or with binoculars to always maintain a safe distance.

These incidents also endanger wildlife, as animals provoked into aggressive behavior may be euthanized.

We need to respect wildlife, especially endangered species, as they all play crucial roles in their ecosystem and contribute to biodiversity that protects us in return with a cleaner, safer future filled with diverse food and resources that they help sustain.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Bison, in particular, play a vital role in their ecosystem as engineers and grazers of Yellowstone. They are responsible for maintaining and creating grasslands, redistributing nutrients, increasing plant diversity and production, and reducing the impacts of the overheating planet, such as air pollution and extreme weather events like wildfires or storms.

Hundreds of users in the comments were predictably upset with the tourist, many even rooting for the bison.

"Never ever try to square up to a mammal mack truck," one said.

"Needs to be fined and escorted out of the park," another ruled.

"I'm glad he put his hand out cause that stopped the bison LOL," one observed.

"I'm so sick of these people thinking they are the bison whisperers or somehow connected to these wild animals," another said. "Leave the animals alone!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.