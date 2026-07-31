Yellowstone bison pops tourist's tire in viral video as park warns visitors to keep their distance

"Popped it like he knew exactly what he was doing. PRECISE."

What looked like a routine drive through Yellowstone turned unexpectedly tense in a viral clip: a massive bison lumbered up to a tourist vehicle and seemed to puncture a tire, underscoring how quickly wildlife can turn a sightseeing moment into a lesson about boundaries.

The video was posted by a content creator who wrote: "I think this bison knew we were NDSU Bison fans so picked on the car in front of us ... glad we escaped the bison hit."

What happened?

The scene was recorded in Yellowstone National Park, a place where animal sightings regularly slow traffic during crowded travel periods, as OutKick reported. Footage of the instance was shared by Tonya Names (@tonya_names).

In the clip, the bison moved up to a vehicle stopped on the road and appeared to hit the area around one tire hard enough to pop it, leaving nearby viewers stunned.

"The Bison are done with us. They had a meeting with the Orca and decided on violence," one commenter wrote.

"Uncle Bison owns the tire shop a mile up the road," another added.

Moments like this can seem almost harmless from behind a windshield, but bison are extremely strong, can move quickly, and are more than capable of seriously damaging a vehicle.

Why does it matter?

The incident is a reminder that even a slow-moving wildlife encounter can become expensive or dangerous in seconds.

A popped tire may make for viral content, but close interactions with wild animals can also put drivers, passengers, and nearby animals at risk.

Human activity often plays a major role.

In heavily visited parks, long lines of cars, roadside crowding, and people trying to get a closer look can make animals feel boxed in or stressed.

As the BBC explained, wildlife conflicts are often influenced by our behavior as much as by the animals themselves.

When people treat wild creatures like roadside entertainment or traffic obstacles, it can lead to avoidable encounters that interrupt feeding, movement, and normal behavior.

What can I do to reduce the chances of a dangerous wildlife encounter?

If you're visiting Yellowstone or any park with large wildlife, the safest approach is to give animals far more space than you think they need.

Yellowstone advises visitors to stay away from bison and other large animals, and to keep even farther away from predators.

If wildlife is near the road, remain in your vehicle unless you are in a designated safe area. Avoid crowding animals with your car, do not block their path, and do not inch forward for a better photo.

If an animal approaches, stay calm and, if it is safe to do so, create more space.

The best encounter is one that leaves the animal undisturbed and lets everyone drive away safely — without damage, injuries, or a viral lesson in boundaries.

One commenter summed up the bison's precision by writing: "Popped it like he knew exactly what he was doing. PRECISE."

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