Yellowstone tourist gets instant karma after getting too close to bison: '[They] are extremely protective'

A resurfaced incident from June 2022 about a Yellowstone National Park bison attack is drawing attention online, as viewers react to yet another reminder of how quickly wildlife encounters can turn dangerous when people get too close.

ABC News reported the occurrence at the time, detailing how a bull bison gored a 71-year-old woman while she visited the park — the third bison attack at Yellowstone that year.

According to park officials, the woman and her daughter were heading back to their vehicle at Storm Point near Yellowstone Lake when they inadvertently approached the animal, causing it to charge. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The story continues to circulate online as an example of how easily visitors can misjudge wild animals' behavior, especially during peak seasons.

Yellowstone urges visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other large animals. Despite appearing calm, bison are unpredictable and can run up to three times faster than humans.

"Mother bison are extremely protective of their calves in spring, and bulls can be more aggressive in July and August," Dennis Jorgensen, a bison program manager at the World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News.

Similar incidents have continued in the years since, with Yellowstone reporting additional bison-related injuries in 2024 and 2025, which are often tied to visitors approaching animals too closely for photos or videos.

Beyond the danger to people, these encounters can also endanger wildlife. Animals that injure humans — even when provoked — may be euthanized, removing healthy animals from protected ecosystems because of human behavior.

Commenters responding to ABC News' coverage on Facebook emphasized that the responsibility lies with visitors, not wildlife.

"I don't understand why such simple rules are broken these are wild animals and you are driving in their home," one person said.

Another commenter wrote: "The Rules are for Humans to follow. These animals are doing what's natural, instinct, it's their home and people should respect these awesome creatures."

"This is their habitat. Give the animals space and respect," a third user added.

