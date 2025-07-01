  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker shares photos after catching national park visitor's thoughtless act: 'I reported him to a ranger'

People in the comments were shocked by the tourist's blatant disregard for the rules.

by Lindy Whitehouse

Photo Credit: iStock

The National Park Service reported that over 330 million visits were made to our national parks in 2024, with people flocking to them for their stunning beauty and the animals and plants found there. 

However, not all visitors were respectful, as demonstrated by a recent post on the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page, where a bystander called out a fellow tourist for taking off with a huge set of elk antlers. 

In the post, the offending tourist is pictured loading the antlers into the trunk of their car. The bystander reported that they tried to reason with the tourist but had no luck, leaving them no choice but to take further action. "I reported him to a ranger," the bystander wrote

Protecting the landscapes and wildlife found in our national parks requires people to adhere to certain rules, including not removing or possessing natural or cultural resources, such as flowers, rocks, and antlers. If you get caught doing so, you could face legal action and heavy fines.

Every year in Yellowstone, a variety of large animals, including elk, moose, and deer, shed their antlers, usually in the winter or early spring. These large racks can be found throughout the park. "Antlers are not just remnants of the wildlife; they are an essential part of the park's nutrient cycle," the post explained, citing the NPS. 

This is because they provide nutrients for a range of small mammals, including rodents and porcupines, which chew on them for the minerals they contain. The antlers also break down over time, adding nutrients to the soil and helping support plant life. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Visiting a national park can help people connect more with nature and observe animals in their natural environment. To protect these parks, it is important to adhere to the rules, including keeping your distance from wildlife and leaving the park as you found it. 

This helps preserve these natural areas for people to enjoy in the future. It also helps protect biodiversity, which provides a range of services that humans depend on, including clean air, water, and ingredients for medicine. 

People in the comments were shocked by the tourist's blatant disregard for the rules. 

"Park rangers take antler theft VERY seriously. Don't steal from our national parks!" one commenter wrote. 

Others were grateful to the bystander, with one writing, "Thank you for reporting him."

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x