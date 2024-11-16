Company faces nearly $1M fine after workers illegally damage national park area: 'Disturbing numerous archaeological features'

The potential penalty should send a clear message to Avista and any other utilities with tree-cutting projects lined up.

The utility company Avista is facing a $900,000 fine after the federal government said it illegally cut down trees in the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area in Washington.

What's happening?

According to Spokane news station KXLY, the government filed a claim in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington last month against Avista on behalf of the National Park Service.

The government claims Avista damaged or destroyed cultural and natural resources as a result of unauthorized activities to move and replace an unpermitted power pole.

Per the filed complaint, the utility company transplanted the pole farther into the park, "disturbing numerous archaeological features and artifacts, and the archaeological record at the Site."

Avista and its contractors used off-road vehicles in areas not designed for them, destroying trees and shrubs in their wake.

"Approximately 70 big sagebrush shrubs, approximately 29 ponderosa pine trees, and many native grasses, forbs, and herbaceous species" were damaged, according to the government.

However, the feds say if the court rules that Avista must pay the $900,000 fine, they will settle the claim.

Why is this important?

The federal government has protected national parks for over 100 years to safeguard ecosystems and resources and provide public recreation areas. These conservation areas are important not only for humans but also for the wildlife that calls them home.

The Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area was established in 1946 and features numerous trees, shrubs, wildflowers, birds, fish, mammals, and more. It's also an ancient geologic landscape that allows the public to connect with nature.

When companies disregard rules about obtaining permits and cut down trees illegally, it harms the environment and may displace animals living in the park. It also encourages other companies to copy this behavior despite unforeseen consequences, further damaging ecosystems.

What's being done about this?

The nearly $1 million fine should send a clear message to Avista and any other utilities with tree-cutting projects lined up.

Many cases of people illegally chopping down trees have come into the spotlight recently, from the felling of century-old trees in Australia to countless trees in Oregon. A fine was issued in the first case, and an investigation was opened in the latter, showing that government officials take the problem seriously.

If you happen to see anyone cutting down trees without a permit, don't be afraid to tell the proper authorities. You're saving trees and helping park rangers keep tabs on illegal activities. Educating ourselves about critical climate issues and taking action in our communities are easy ways to help the environment in our own backyards.

