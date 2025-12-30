Cameras capture rare footage of endangered creature with striking appearance — here are the details

These creatures are delicate and need very specific conditions to thrive.

An endangered species of salamander was recently spotted in front of a home in Türkiye, confirming its continued presence and the health of the local ecosystem, Türkiye Today reported.

The creature in question is known as the yellow-spotted or, more commonly, Turkish salamander. Its body is a uniform, shiny black, except for a scattering of irregular, surprisingly vivid yellow spots. It's as if their body has been splashed with paint. It thrives in forests near sources of water such as streams, springs, and ponds.

In a positive sign for Türkiye, this threatened salamander has recently been seen in Malatya, Osmaniye, and Diyarbakir. Now, as of Nov. 30, it has also been captured on camera in front of a house in Adana.

According to Türkiye Today, around 15% of the species in the country are currently threatened. Some of them are even critically endangered, and a few species of freshwater fish may be extinct. So, it's especially exciting, as in this case, when one of these species of concern can be documented clearly.

Trail cameras and citizen science have proven to be indispensable tools for the scientific community in recent years. They help document the presence, location, numbers, and condition of all kinds of wildlife, including rare and elusive species.

They can answer questions that scientists may have, help with conservation efforts, and inform policies meant to protect our wild spaces. Many species have been documented with trail cameras in recent years. Some of them have been recorded after going for years or even decades without sightings.

The fact that this was an amphibian is also significant.

These creatures are delicate and susceptible to diseases including fungal infections, and they need very specific conditions to thrive. It's always good when amphibian populations are healthy. Their thriving can also mean that the conditions are right for an entire web of other species to prosper.

