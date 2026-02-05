Officials announce aggressive plan to eradicate yellow-legged creatures: 'Intense surveillance and trapping'

Teams have taken down three larger colonies as well.

Scientists in New Zealand are using small tracking devices to hunt down invasive yellow-legged hornets, a species that poses a serious threat to bee populations worldwide, The Country reported.

What's happening?

Biosecurity officials on Auckland's North Shore have discovered 10 hornet nests using an unusual technique: fitting captured insects with miniature trackers, then following the signal back to the colony. Once tagged, a hornet often leads teams to its nest in several hours.

The eradication campaign has destroyed 51 nests so far, along with 49 queens and several hundred worker insects. Officials have placed over 1,080 traps throughout the region and received more than 11,000 reports from residents.

"These finds are well within Zone B of our intense surveillance and trapping area, with Zone C going out to 11 kilometers (6.8 miles)," said Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand's commissioner for the northern region, per The Country.

Three smaller colonies turned up in the Takapuna and Forrest Hill neighborhoods. Teams have taken down three larger colonies as well, the kind that hornets construct in treetops where ground patrols cannot easily see them.

"Finding hornets and their nests is a sign that our response is working as intended," Inglis said.

Why are yellow-legged hornets concerning?

Yellow-legged hornets are voracious predators of honeybees and other pollinators. One hornet can kill dozens of bees every day, and group attacks can destroy whole hives. This makes hornets dangerous to farms that rely on pollination.

The species has spread across Europe and parts of Asia, devastating beekeeping operations wherever it establishes itself. For Americans, New Zealand's outbreak serves as a warning: Invasive insects can gain a foothold quickly, and early detection is key to stopping permanent damage.

What's being done about yellow-legged hornets?

New Zealand's forceful response may serve as a model for how communities can fight back against invasive species. The combination of radio tracking, widespread trapping, and public participation has kept the infestation contained. There have been no sightings outside an 11-kilometer (6.8-mile) perimeter.

If you live in an area facing invasive insect threats, report any unusual sightings to local wildlife or agricultural agencies. Quick action from residents can make the difference between eradication and permanent establishment.

Supporting local beekeepers and planting pollinator-friendly gardens helps strengthen bee populations against future threats.

