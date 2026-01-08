Homeowner shocked after capturing photo of 'one-in-a-million' visitor in backyard: 'I ... was speechless'

A lucky Redditor saw a one-in-a-million cardinal in their backyard and couldn't wait to share it with fellow bird lovers.

The post featured two photos of a yellow cardinal, with the title saying: "Absolutely stoked to this rare bird in my back yard."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the caption, the homeowner explained: "Woke up this morning and saw this lil friend eating with the rest of the cardinals that I usually have out and was speechless, what a treat."

The original poster also included a little info on the yellow cardinal, with a snippet from a CBS News article explaining that only 10-12 yellow cardinals exist in the eastern United States and Canada each year.

Auburn University biological sciences professor Geoffrey Hill told CBS in the 2021 article that while he once referred to a yellow cardinal as a one-in-a-million bird, "actually, it's probably a little rarer than one-in-a-million."

This homeowner got to enjoy this enchanting moment because their yard has native plants that welcome local critters. When you have a natural lawn or rewild your yard, you can expect these charming visitors.

A natural space also means less work for the homeowner. You don't have to worry as much about watering, mowing, weeding, and other time-consuming tasks. It saves you money and effort, and you can look forward to seeing animals like this unique cardinal.

Installing a native plant lawn or incorporating native species helps support the local ecosystem. This rare cardinal was snacking in this yard, likely eating seeds, nuts, or berries that grow naturally in the region.

If you plant invasive species, the local wildlife won't benefit. Invasive species actually harm local ecosystems, pushing out native species and depleting resources. Native plants only strengthen your local ecosystem.

Many other bird lovers on Reddit were excited and envious of the OP's yellow cardinal sighting.

One commenter dubbed the bird a "Mango cardinal."

Someone else said: "Real life shiny! High up on my list of want to see, what a lucky find!"

Another reminded the OP what a special moment this is, writing: "You're very fortunate to see that rare bird!"

