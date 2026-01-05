Homeowner delighted after spotting backyard visitor getting comfortable: 'This is everything'

"I love it when I find native wildlife using my property as their breeding ground/incubator!"

Some homeowners find satisfaction in maintaining a perfectly manicured green lawn, which is often composed of monocultured, invasive grass species that discourage wildlife.

Others are thrilled when wildlife find refuge on their property due to the biodiversity of native plants and shelter available.

Homeowner David Steward (@DaveSteward10), belonging to the latter group, shared on his TikTok page an unexpected visitor he received on his rewilded lawn.

In his video, Dave zooms in on a yellow-bellied slider seen laying eggs in an inconspicuous pit it had dug in his yard. The zoom in on the wildlife species suggests that Dave was keeping a safe distance, allowing the turtle to carry out its natural reproduction process.

"I love it when I find native wildlife using my property as their breeding ground/incubator!" Dave wrote in the video's caption. "This turtle is safe with me!"

Lawns with native plants or native grass species mimic the habitat of local wildlife, which may attract wildlife visitors to your lawn, as Dave had in his.

Native vegetation provides food and shelter for local wildlife, and they attract pollinators, which play an important role in the reproduction of native plants and food crops, ultimately protecting the global food supply.

Fortunately, upgrading your lawn to a native lawn or transforming it into a rewilded space is not only easier to maintain, as they require less frequent mowing and watering, but it is also cheaper in the long run, thanks to savings on water bills and lawn maintenance.

Homeowners who have upgraded their lawn to drought-tolerant, native plant species like buffalo grass or clover have reported more luscious and thriving lawns that attract more pollinators and wildlife visitors.

"This is everything," one user commented longingly.

"Awesome, now you're gonna have baby turtles!" another commenter wrote, to which the OP replied, "Right?!"

