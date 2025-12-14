  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident captures adorable video of 'rotund' backyard visitor: 'He's all curves'

"He speaks to my soul."

by Kristen Carr
A well-fed groundhog has captured the internet's attention.

Photo Credit: iStock

TikToker thefairycall (@thefairycall) posted a video of a well-fed groundhog being selective about what to consume as it munched on fallen leaves. 

They captioned the video "Chonk spotting today."

A commenter corrected the original poster, declaring the groundhog a "Majestic chonk."

@thefairycall Chonk spotting today #fyp ♬ Heart of the Forest - Ghibli Melodic & Muses Records

The "rotund" groundhog appears to be thriving, which is a great sign that nature in the local area is balanced and boasts plenty of essential resources. It was grazing on leaves that likely fell naturally from surrounding trees. 

When we support the natural ecosystem by rewilding our yards or planting native lawns, we can individually contribute to the larger picture of environmental wellness. 

Non-native plant species can be difficult to maintain, as they typically require a lot of water and fertilizer to grow. This can cost homeowners money and lead to more time spent on maintenance. 


Monoculture lawns, for example, require mowing, fertilizer, reseeding, and frequent watering, as opposed to natural lawns that can thrive in existing conditions. 

Fostering gardens with native plants is a low-maintenance way to support local wildlife, such as the groundhog in the video. 

Native plants are acclimated to local climate and soil conditions, so they can thrive with fewer resources than non-native species.

Native gardens also attract pollinators, and plants and animals can form mutually beneficial relationships. The plants provide nutrients and shelter for wildlife, and the animals help the plants thrive and reproduce. Creatures can also control pests naturally without chemical pesticides. 

What's your preferred style of yard?

Nicely cut grass 😎

Wild grasses and flowers 🌼

Xeriscaping 🌵

Fake grass 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

An added bonus? Gardening with native species attracts entertaining animals who don't mind going viral on TikTok when you catch them doing what they do. 

Viewers of the chonky groundhog video loved seeing the not-so-little guy thriving.

"He's all curves," said one TikToker. "Not a single angle on his whole body."

"He speaks to my soul," said another.

One commenter simply said, "Spectacular."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x