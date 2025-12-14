Resident captures adorable video of 'rotund' backyard visitor: 'He's all curves'

"He speaks to my soul."

TikToker thefairycall (@thefairycall) posted a video of a well-fed groundhog being selective about what to consume as it munched on fallen leaves.

They captioned the video "Chonk spotting today."

A commenter corrected the original poster, declaring the groundhog a "Majestic chonk."

The "rotund" groundhog appears to be thriving, which is a great sign that nature in the local area is balanced and boasts plenty of essential resources. It was grazing on leaves that likely fell naturally from surrounding trees.

When we support the natural ecosystem by rewilding our yards or planting native lawns, we can individually contribute to the larger picture of environmental wellness.

Non-native plant species can be difficult to maintain, as they typically require a lot of water and fertilizer to grow. This can cost homeowners money and lead to more time spent on maintenance.





Monoculture lawns, for example, require mowing, fertilizer, reseeding, and frequent watering, as opposed to natural lawns that can thrive in existing conditions.

Fostering gardens with native plants is a low-maintenance way to support local wildlife, such as the groundhog in the video.

Native plants are acclimated to local climate and soil conditions, so they can thrive with fewer resources than non-native species.

Native gardens also attract pollinators, and plants and animals can form mutually beneficial relationships. The plants provide nutrients and shelter for wildlife, and the animals help the plants thrive and reproduce. Creatures can also control pests naturally without chemical pesticides.

An added bonus? Gardening with native species attracts entertaining animals who don't mind going viral on TikTok when you catch them doing what they do.

Viewers of the chonky groundhog video loved seeing the not-so-little guy thriving.

"He's all curves," said one TikToker. "Not a single angle on his whole body."

"He speaks to my soul," said another.

One commenter simply said, "Spectacular."

