Residents perform powerful ceremony for fading glacier near beloved village: 'We know ... what needs to be done'

An eclectic group of government officials, scientists, Buddhist monks, and local community members gathered at a funeral ceremony for the Yala Glacier in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region of Nepal in the middle of May, the Financial Times reported.

What's happening?

In what the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development referred to as a "requiem for a glacier," a group of more than 50 paid solemn tribute to the Yala Glacier, which has shrunk by 66% since the 1970s.

The ceremony was meant to raise awareness about the rapidly diminishing glacier, which has retreated by more than 2,500 feet over the past five decades, according to a press release from ICIMOD.

"Dream of a glacier and the civilizations downstream. Entire ecosystems: our own sustenance. The cosmos. And all that we know and all that we love," reads the conclusion of a message from Nepalese-born author Manjushree Thapa, who now lives in Canada.

These words and those of Icelandic writer Andri Snaer Magnason were carved into stones left at the site as a memorial, ICIMOD detailed.

Thapa's inscription could be read as honoring the vital water source for 2 billion people that is being threatened as glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan mountain range disappear.

In "a message to the future," Magnason wrote, in part: "This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it."

Why is the vanishing Yala Glacier important?

Yala is one of many glaciers on the planet threatened by our warming world. In an effort to bring attention to this critical climate issue, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Meteorological Organization declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation.

"Around 70% of the global freshwater is stored in glaciers and ice sheets; however, these ice formations are rapidly retreating due to climate disruption," according to a statement from UNESCO and the WMO. "Preserving these crucial resources is essential for environmental sustainability, economic stability and safeguarding cultures and livelihoods."

Melting glaciers can worsen the impacts of coastal storms that are supercharged by rising global temperatures. The melt raises sea levels, which means storm surges become more destructive as they push further inland and endanger more people.

As the Financial Times noted in its coverage of the Yala memorial, this was not the first funeral for a glacier, with past events held in Iceland, Switzerland, and Mexico. Researcher Fabien Maussion told the outlet that, across the world, over a thousand glaciers may be vanishing every year, most in relative obscurity.

What's being done about disappearing glaciers?

Replacing dirty energy sources with clean, renewable options is the most effective way to cool our planet, as it reduces the heat-trapping pollution that drives global temperatures upward. Technological advancements are helping to make renewable energy sources more efficient and accessible.

Researchers recently made a breakthrough that could help harness the energy from falling rain to power homes. Scientists have also recently recreated the first step of the photosynthesis process — their work could pave the way for artificial photosynthesis, a new type of clean energy.

In terms of steps that energy users can take right now, installing solar panels along with battery storage can help reduce a home's reliance on dirty fuels like oil and gas while also slashing energy bills — sometimes to zero. EnergySage's free service can be used to easily find and compare certified local installers in your area, with the potential to save consumers up to $10,000.

Individuals can take part in other activities to reduce dirty energy use, such as ride-sharing or using electric vehicles. These actions might be most effective — and the most fun — when coordinated in larger groups of family, friends, and community members.

