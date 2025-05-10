Hurricane-ravaged city reaches crucial milestone on road to recovery — here's what's happening

Hurricane Helene caused devastating damage in several states, especially the Carolinas, in September 2024. Several months later, Asheville, North Carolina — one of the storm's most severely impacted cities — is reopening its public transportation system, reported WYFF4.

As communities like Asheville struggle to recover, experts warn that storms like Helene are becoming more intense and destructive, a trend closely linked to the climate crisis.

What's happening?

After months of storm recovery, Asheville is finally restoring the last stops of its public bus service to neighborhoods struck by Hurricane Helene. These final stops run along the Swannanoa River Road, which was fully repaired in April. While bus routes are now resuming in Asheville, some bus shelters won't be built until later, according to WYFF4.

Why is understanding extreme weather trends important?

Hurricane Helene was the deadliest mainland hurricane in the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina. Although just a single storm, it's part of a growing pattern of devastating extreme weather events.

Hurricanes have always existed, but scientists believe that the changing climate caused by human activities, like burning dirty fuels and deforestation, are making these storms stronger and more destructive. These acts cause temperatures to rise in the atmosphere and oceans. Hurricanes draw in warm water as fuel, so the warmer the water or moisture in the air, the more fuel they have to grow larger and cause more destruction.

"Basically, global warming is turning the atmosphere into a bigger sponge so it can soak up more moisture. When the conditions are right for rainfall, it's like squeezing that sponge," Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan, told AP News. "You get more moisture coming out faster."

Supercharged storms put lives at risk. Hurricane Helene was responsible for at least 250 deaths alone, according to the National Hurricane Center. Stronger storms can also cause damage that takes communities months to years to rebuild, as evidenced by Asheville. Homes and businesses can be wiped away, and insurance premiums often skyrocket as a result.

What's being done about extreme weather events?

Extreme weather events will happen, but reducing the contributors that make them more intense can help. For example, transitioning to clean energy and protecting natural carbon sinks like forests can slow down the planet's overheating.

Technology is also helping people prepare for major storms. One engineering team developed software that can predict natural disasters and give locals suggestions to protect themselves. Scientists are also training AI to measure the potential impact of storms on geographic regions.

