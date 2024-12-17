Scientists stunned after discovering coral so massive it can be seen from space: 'Pulsing with life and color'

There are millions of creatures in the ocean, and there is still so much about the sea yet to be discovered. One more discovery has been made — the world's largest known coral.

According to the Guardian, the National Geographic Pristine Seas team found a coral with a circumference of 600 feet "during an expedition to the Solomon Islands." It's so massive it can be seen from space.

This discovery isn't your typical coral reef with vibrant colors. It's a Pavona clavus, which consists primarily of browns, but this one also has "highlights of vivid yellows, blues, and reds." The coral is home to a vast ecosystem of fish, shrimp, and crabs.

This coral also differs from a coral reef because it lacks several coral colonies. Pavona clavus is a standalone coral that lives on the seabed, and the identical polyps have multiplied over 300 to 500 years.

Despite the coral's sheer size, it had never been documented before. The National Geographic Pristine Seas team initially thought it was a shipwreck. The team's cinematographer had to go down almost 40 feet to discover it was a Pavona clavus.

Marine Ecologist and Explorer in Residence for National Geographic and founder of Pristine Seas, Enric Sala, said, "Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly 1 billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color."

This discovery is quite important to the people of Solomon Islands, as Fisheries Officer Ronnie Posala noted: "It reinforces the importance of our ocean, which sustains our communities, traditions, and future."

Protecting these intricate ecosystems is vital because they also protect communities. According to NOAA, corals protect coastline communities against storms and erosion. They can also provide a lot of money to local economies by providing fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities.

While this discovery is monumental, Sala also noted that the coral is not immune from a warming planet or human threats.

Coral bleaching is one of the most well-known problems caused by rising temperatures and pollution, but other threats exist. For example, scientists have found increased barium levels in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary reefs. The chemical is used in oil drilling. Unfortunately, drilling areas are near the sanctuary.

Overfishing is also a threat, which Cabo Pulmo, near Baja, Mexico, experienced. Local fishermen led an effort to revitalize Cabo Pulmo, and the government banned fishing in the area. Now, Cabo Pulmo is an excellent example of how the world can save coral reefs.

You can also help protect corals by donating to climate causes doing this work.

