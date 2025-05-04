Volunteer wildlife rescuers save critter caught in 'dangerous' predicament at sheriff's department: 'This was not an easy rescue'

In Middleton, Massachusetts, a woodchuck's life was saved by thoughtful leadership at the Essex County Sheriff's Department, according to 7 News WHDH.

Woodchucks are known to climb trees, but when Captain Laura Dow spotted this woodchuck, it was climbing the very tall fence at the Essex County jail.

When it reached the top, about 20 feet up and near the barbed wires, Dow decided to take matters into her own hands. Her attempt to rescue the woodchuck, however, wasn't successful. Afraid it would get caught in the wires, she contacted Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, a nonprofit organization that rehabilitates injured wildlife. In minutes, founder Jane Newhouse climbed a ladder and rescued the woodchuck.

When an innocent groundhog needs help escaping from prison….who you gonna call???? The last time I rescued an animal caught in a prison fence, it was an opossum that accidentally castrated himself up there. The barb wire is VERY sharp. I was very nervous about this groundhog getting harmed while we tried to get him out of the wire. Luckily, we were able to get him down with only a tiny scratch on one toe. A very efficient prison break! Posted by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue on Monday, March 17, 2025

In this Facebook video, Newhouse wrote: "The barb wire is VERY sharp. I was very nervous about this groundhog getting harmed while we tried to get him out of the wire. Luckily, we were able to get him down with only a tiny scratch on his toe. A very efficient prison break."

As we continue to cut down forests and encroach on wildlife habitats, encounters with wildlife will increase. At the same time, a million plants and animals are heading toward extinction, as reported in a 2019 IPBES study. Capitalizing on opportunities to take action locally can really make a difference.

In this situation, it was a team effort that led to the woodchuck's rescue. Both Dow's compassion for the woodchuck and her decision to contact Newhouse saved a life.

"The wire that tops our fences is dangerous, and this was not an easy rescue. We're sure the woodchuck appreciates it too!" the Essex County Sheriff's Department said in the statement, as relayed by 7 News WHDH.

Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger was joking when he said, "As the high Sheriff of Essex County, I'm gonna pardon him for his intrusion into our territory here and let him go back into the wildlife to reacclimate himself," but for many species, human beings are the intruders.

Putting a spotlight on stories like these is a reminder that human beings also have a crucial role as helpers to wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.