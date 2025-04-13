Animal rescue officer rushes to save fox caught in backyard contraption: 'One of his back legs was entangled'

A fox entangled in wire and litter struggled to free itself from rubbish in a backyard in Essex, England, reported Your Harlow. Fortunately, help from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals arrived just in time.

When an animal needs help, the RSPCA isn't far behind. This particular fox rescue happened in February. "One of his back legs was entangled in some of the plastic-covered cable that was part of an old clothes drying rack," said RSPCA animal rescue officer Nicola Thomas.

"Whether it's in the garden or out and about, we urge people to dispose of their litter safely and responsibly — or recycle where appropriate," Thomas added.

The organization also intervened in an illegal cockfighting operation last month, ultimately rescuing numerous birds from unlivable and dangerous conditions.

The RSPCA spearheads wildlife protection efforts across the United Kingdom. The organization advocates for legal changes to end animal cruelty. It also provides services to care for and protect animals, like catch-and-release programs and veterinary care.

Founded in 1824, the RSPCA started with just a few people. Two hundred years later, it's become the largest animal welfare society in the world. The organization works tirelessly to rescue animals, rehome animals in need, educate communities, and fundraise for animal welfare.

This work is incredibly important for animals, humans, and the planet. Rescuing animals from dangerous situations helps them maintain their populations and a natural ecosystem balance. Animal welfare is also closely linked to human health. The RSPCA promotes proper pet and farm animal care, which can reduce the spread of diseases from animals to humans.

Through its push for sustainable, ethical, and humane farming methods, the organization also encourages a healthier environment. These practices often use fewer harmful chemicals and reduce waste, pollution, and the environmental impact of meat and dairy production.

Despite all of its good deeds so far, the RSPCA never stops setting goals to improve the lives of animals. By 2030, it has committed to reducing animal cruelty and neglect by half, stopping the illegal trading of puppies and kittens, and securing legal protections for animals.

Organizations like the RSPCA rely on help from local communities and people across the globe to keep fighting for their cause.

"The collaboration of wildlife teams, volunteers, and the community has made it possible for these animals to receive the care they needed," the RSPCA (@rspca_official) captioned on Instagram. "Together, we can shape a brighter future for wildlife."

