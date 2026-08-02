Woman calls snake catcher after encountering venomous black mamba inside her house

Rats in the area may have been attracting the snake, suggesting it may have been drawn in by prey.

In South Africa, a woman briefly seemed to have the situation under control after shutting a black mamba inside her home, but catching the venomous snake proved much harder than confining it.

By the time it was located again, the mamba was no longer in the kitchen but near the dining area, coming down from a chair toward a pile of items in the corner.

What happened?

After a Cato Manor resident reported a very large snake entering her kitchen, snake catcher Warren Dick went to the property. The homeowner described the animal as "thicker than her wrist" and said it had been sealed inside the house, according to IOL.

Dick's first search of the house with the resident turned up nothing, and he left. Soon afterward, though, he got an urgent call that the snake had been seen again behind the kitchen cupboards.

The black mamba then vanished once more before Dick, checking the furniture again, noticed its tail on a chair beside the dining room table. He ultimately pulled the snake — which he estimated was about 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) long — from behind a curtain and safely captured it.

Once the dangerous reptile was removed from the home, relieved residents thanked Dick with applause, singing, and dancing.

Why does it matter?

A black mamba turning up inside a home is frightening enough on its own.

Dick said that rats in the area may have been attracting the snake, suggesting it may have been drawn in by prey living close to human settlement. Wildlife often ends up in homes, neighborhoods, and cities because development, food waste, and habitat disruption bring humans and animals into closer contact.

Black mambas are highly venomous, and a snake hiding in ordinary household spaces such as kitchens, cupboards, and dining areas can quickly turn a normal day into an emergency.

What's being done?

The resident did not try to handle the snake herself. Instead, she contained the situation as best she could and called an experienced snake catcher.

When venomous wildlife gets indoors, trained removal is far safer than a panicked attempt to chase, trap, or kill the animal. Professionals know where to look and how to remove snakes with the proper tools.

Since Dick said the snake seemed to be feeding on rats, reducing rodent activity around homes could make properties less appealing to predators. Keeping food sealed, cutting clutter, and closing off entry points can help limit hiding places for both rodents and snakes.

As Dick put it, "Yay, I found it," and moments later, "I carefully got the snake tongs on its neck, game over for this crafty Mamba."

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