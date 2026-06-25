5.5-foot black mamba flushed from drain at South Africa home

"I was surprised, as it was a 1.7m+- mamba, which at this size, are usually quick and feisty."

At a South African home, a black mamba's retreat into a drain led to a tense rescue that ended with a surprisingly basic fix.

What happened?

Nick Evans, a snake catcher based in Durban, South Africa, went to the property after residents said they had seen the black mamba next to the house before it slipped into an open drain, The Witness reported.

Evans said it was not his first snake-related call to the property.

"Last week, I went on my first black mamba call in what had been too long a break for me from my 'friends'," he said.

To get the reptile moving, Evans and the homeowner turned to what he called "the trusty hosepipe method," sending water through the pipe after they failed to spot the snake anywhere in the drainage system.

Evans waited near a lower drain where he thought the snake could come out, but at first he saw nothing. After checking the property and confirming there were no other hidden drain openings, he returned and saw the snake pressed against the plastic grid before it pulled back again.

Using a scope, Evans then located the mamba deeper in a bent section of pipe. When the homeowner suggested flushing that drain directly, Evans worried it could drive the snake farther into the drainage system.

But the suggestion proved effective.

"The homeowner had chosen the right call. The mamba did not like the water at all, and immediately came out of there, very slowly," he said.

The 1.7-meter (5.5-foot) reptile was taken from the home, and neither the nearby people nor the snake was injured.

Why does it matter?

Black mambas are considered among Africa's most venomous snakes and are known for their speed and defensive behavior when threatened.

That makes any close encounter serious, particularly at home, where children, pets, or workers could unknowingly get too close to a hiding spot.

The rescue showed how human-built spaces can create new contact points with wildlife. Open drains, walls, gardens, and pipes can offer temporary shelter or travel routes for animals simply trying to move through areas increasingly shaped by people.

The snake was removed alive. Safe removals protect both residents and native wildlife, reducing the chances of a confrontation that could turn deadly for either side.

What are people saying?

Evans said the final stage of the rescue required slow, deliberate movements.

"I moved my tongs towards it slowly, gripped it gently, and quickly had the head secured in my hand," he said.

He also said the mamba's temperament was not what he expected.

"I was surprised, as it was a 1.7m+- mamba, which at this size, are usually quick and feisty."

In the end, Evans called the extraction slow but straightforward, and he thanked the homeowner and gardener for helping with the rescue.

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