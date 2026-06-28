South African couple wakes to black mamba slithering inches from their bed

Black mambas are among Africa's most venomous snakes, meaning an encounter inside a bedroom can turn life-threatening in seconds.

A couple's dimly lit bedroom in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, reportedly revealed an unwelcome surprise: a black mamba, which turned a moment of respite into a heart-pumping encounter.

What happened?

IOL reported that the couple was at their home on Mercury Drive in Riet River when the wife spotted "unusual movement." That movement turned out to be a black mamba, a highly venomous snake native to parts of Africa, and it was dangerously close to her bed.

The woman alerted her husband, who then contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance. Officer Bryson Bisnath captured the black mamba after assessing the scene, and the roughly 1.2-meter snake was later moved a safe distance from human habitats.

The scare came not long after another black mamba encounter in the region, IOL noted. In March, a father and daughter in Verulam were cleaning out a shed when they mistook a snake for a bicycle tire. Only when it moved did they realize they were standing near a 3.2-meter black mamba.

Why does it matter?

Black mambas are among Africa's most venomous snakes, meaning an encounter in a bedroom can become life-threatening within seconds.

If bitten, quick access to medical care is critical. Siyabona Africa reports that, without treatment, a black mamba bite can be deadly within as little as seven hours.

The incident also points to a broader pattern across continents. As human development continues to overlap with wild habitats, homes, sheds, and yards can provide shelter and attract rodents, drawing snakes closer to people. Coexistence, habitat protection, and robust response systems remain important wherever human development intersects with wild habitats.

What are people saying?

Rusa's Prem Balram highlighted how quickly a snake encounter can unfold.

"The homeowner was conducting a cleanup in the shed when his daughter picked up what she believed to be a bicycle tire lying among items in the structure," Balram said, per IOL. "The object suddenly moved and slithered deeper into the shed. At that point they realised it was in fact a large snake and immediately requested assistance."

Balram added, "The snake was safely captured and removed from the premises. Officers also noted that the highly venomous snake was in the process of shedding its skin at the time it was captured."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.