Woman pets wild alligator in Florida video, and now officials are investigating

Even a seemingly passive alligator can move quickly at close range.

A video out of Marion County, Florida, is drawing scrutiny after it appeared to show a woman walking up to and petting a wild alligator. The clip has prompted a wildlife investigation and serves as a reminder that approaching wild alligators can quickly turn dangerous.

What happened?

According to WFTV, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking into a social media clip from Marion County that appears to show a woman touching a wild alligator.

The woman is reportedly seen in the footage approaching the animal and making physical contact with it, despite state warnings against interacting with alligators in the wild.

Officials have not publicly named the woman or said whether any citations have been issued.

State wildlife officials say wild alligators can be dangerous to approach, and Florida law makes it illegal to bother them.

They also said that anyone who encounters a wild alligator should leave it alone and report any concerning behavior to wildlife authorities.

Why does it matter?

Alligators may appear still or calm, but they are powerful wild animals that can react without warning.

A close encounter can injure a person, stress the animal, and create larger problems if the reptile becomes accustomed to people being nearby.

This was not a case of an animal seeking out a person and initiating contact; it was a person entering a wild animal's space.

In many wildlife conflicts, human behavior is part of the story — whether that means approaching animals for videos, feeding them, or building closer to habitats where encounters become more common.

Moments like this can lead to unsafe human-wildlife contact.

What can I do?

Keep your distance.

If you see an alligator, do not approach it, try to touch it, or attempt to get a closer photo or video.

It also helps to avoid behaviors that make wildlife more comfortable around people. Never feed alligators, do not try to handle them, and keep pets away from shorelines where an animal may be resting or hunting.

Even a seemingly passive alligator can move quickly at close range.

Florida wildlife officials are investigating the video and reinforcing rules that are already on the books, according to WFTV.

Risky encounters often begin with the false assumption that a wild animal is "used to people" and therefore harmless.

Respecting boundaries protects both humans and wildlife.

As WFTV noted, FWC's warning is blunt: "touching, harassing, or otherwise bothering wild alligators is illegal under Florida law," and people should "keep a safe distance from alligators and never attempt to feed, handle, or interact with them."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.