Woman shares timelapse video battling harmful, thorny growth on property: 'They're just choking out the forest'

It can be eye-opening to learn that many common plants in public spaces are invasive. While the ones that are eye-sores are likely to grab the most attention and be addressed by activists, there are also many invasive plants that bear nutritious fruit that's safe for humans to forage, but should still be removed for the health of the land.

TikToker Lauren Thurlow (@lauren.thurlow) shared with her followers how she tends the land as a nomad.

"I'm here at this pond on the land where I'm living, and there are some blackberries growing. Blackberries are invasive here, and they're just choking out the forest, and they're taking the space that native plants could use," she said.

#givingback #plantnative #camas ♬ Wanderlust - Degraus @lauren.thurlow Example of land tending, removing some Blackberry clusters and planting Cherries and Camas in their place. Shoutout to the Indigenous Peoples who cultivated these ecosystems and to @Michael Ridge for teaching me these planting tips.

In her video, she shows herself digging up the blackberry bush roots by hand. Once enough space is cleared, she plants seeds for cherry trees and camas, a native lily that also produces an edible bulb many locals enjoy.

Invasive species often grow and spread much faster than native plants and can survive under harsher conditions. Not only does this take away wildlife's natural habitats and food sources, but it can also change soil composition, inhibit the growth of necessary native plants, and even disrupt the foundations of homes.

While it's great to see activists volunteering their time to give back to the land, it's also necessary to monitor invasive species at home. If one invasive tree gets out of control, it can disrupt the growth of an entire garden or even trespass onto others' properties. If not handled promptly, it can become time-consuming and expensive to rectify, as this resident's experience with a tree of heaven demonstrates.

Once invasive species are removed, it's ideal to prioritize native plant gardens in neighborhoods, as they can reduce maintenance time, conserve water, and welcome pollinators that protect the local food supply. For those looking to rewild their yard, they can explore native plants such as clover and buffalo grass, as well as xeriscaping.

The TikTokers were in awe of the work.

"I hope you know the impact you have," one commenter complimented.

"I love that you're living in conjunction with your views. I know it's not simple for everyone to do, but I think it's extremely admirable," another shared.

