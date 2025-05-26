Lawmakers take action as wolves travel hundreds of miles to return to US ranges: 'Putting in place protocols for the identification and protection'

Wolves are making a quiet return to New York — and a new bill could help them stay for good.

New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require the Department of Environmental Conservation to collect DNA samples from large canids (such as wolves and coyotes) that are killed or found in the state, according to a post in the Adirondack Almanack.

The purpose of the legislation is to better distinguish between these lookalike species and protect wolves, which are legally endangered under state and federal law.

While the legislation does not impact legal hunting limits for coyotes, it adds a layer of science-backed protection for wolves that are often misidentified and accidentally killed.

Wolves, which once roamed widely across New York, are beginning to return to their historic range, sometimes traveling hundreds of miles to get there. But without accurate tracking and safeguards, their path back could be cut short.

"This legislation will facilitate the Department of Environmental Conservation putting in place protocols for the identification and protection of wolves in New York State, thereby helping to foster biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem," said Assemblymember Robert Carroll, one of the bill's sponsors, per the Adirondack Almanack.

The policy's impact could reach more than just the wolf population: Better genetic data supports stronger biodiversity and smarter wildlife management. By updating educational materials for hunters and expanding public reporting, the DEC will be able to issue more precise protections for wildlife and strengthen the agency's efforts to curb air pollution and deforestation by maintaining balanced predator-prey ecosystems.

Supporters say this approach could be a model for other states in the Northeast. "Wolves are a protected species in New York and across the country, but that protection means little if illegal killings continue unchecked," said Sen. Pete Harckham, a Democrat representing District 40, per the Adirondack Almanack. "Requiring the DEC to collect DNA samples … will give us critical data on wolf presence."

For those looking to support similar conservation wins, recent clean energy and wildlife protections under the Inflation Reduction Act and efforts like the Recovering America's Wildlife Act also help restore habitats, reduce pollution, and create a more balanced environment — one where both animals and people can thrive.

