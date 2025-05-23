Researchers stunned by signs of elusive species returning to unexpected forest habitat: 'More important ... than previously thought'

Wolverines, once hunted to local extinction in Finland's southern regions, are returning to their historic habitats after decades of absence, reports the Tri-City Herald.

Researchers at Aalto University used satellite imagery combined with footprint tracking in snow to document wolverines moving back into southern Finnish forests. This tracking method created small land sections using transects that form triangles, which were then checked for wolverine footprints during winter months.

The comeback demonstrates how protecting endangered species can restore balance to natural ecosystems. About 13% of the tracked areas showed wolverine presence, with many tracks appearing in mixed-tree forests in the southern part of the country. The study revealed these areas were typically away from human development and had less forest density with a more continuous landscape.

For local communities, the return of wolverines helps maintain healthy forest ecosystems. These weasel family members play an important role in controlling prey populations, which can benefit the entire food web. When predators return to their native ranges, they create more stable and resilient environments that support human needs like clean water and healthy forests.

You might never spot one of these elusive creatures yourself. Wolverines are known for being highly secretive, and even finding their tracks can be considered lucky. Their return demonstrates that even species pushed to the brink can recover with proper protection.

"Research confirms that wolverines are returning to their old habitats further south," researchers noted in a statement from Aalto University. "The study also suggests that the typical deciduous mixed forests of the south may be a more important habitat for wolverines than previously thought."

"In expanding wolf populations, individuals settle first in the highest-quality habitats. As population density increases, later dispersers are pushed into progressively lower-quality areas," explained the research team in their published study. "If wolverines follow a similar pattern ... our findings may reflect characteristics of those habitats."

