Officials issue warning after homeowners report troubling scene in livestock enclosure

The situation took a terrifying turn when the owners received a movement alert and checked the live feed.

Residents in Quincy, California, are on high alert after a dramatic predator encounter was captured on a live camera feed.

As KOLO detailed, what began as a routine effort to recover a steer turned into a troubling scene that has sparked a conversation about the closing distance between humans and wildlife.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, a steer had escaped its enclosure, so the owners set up a catch pen equipped with movement-activated game cameras to bring the animal home safely.

However, the situation took a terrifying turn when the owners received a movement alert and checked the live feed. They witnessed the steer bellowing as a wolf aggressively circled. By the time the owner rushed to the scene, the wolf was spotted running up the road, leaving the steer with injuries to its neck and chest.

Deputies confirmed the attack after finding wolf hair, blood droplets, and large tracks at the site. This encounter highlights a growing trend: As human development encroaches further into natural habitats, wildlife interactions are becoming more common.

According to experts, human activity, such as urban sprawl and the fragmentation of hunting grounds, is reshaping predator behavior, often forcing animals into shared spaces like the Four Corners area of Quincy, which is popular with hikers, bikers, and dog walkers.

Samples were sent for DNA analysis to determine which pack the wolf belongs to. Plumas County Sheriff's Office said that while encounters with such animals are rare, locals should stay alert, keep dogs leashed, and not hike alone.

The event has already ignited a fierce debate online

"Oh, no! Wild animals in the wild!" one commenter wrote sarcastically on the Plumas County Sheriff's Facebook post.

Another commenter said: "I understand the frustrations of losing livestock and pets, but wolves are not bad guys. They don't kill just for fun. They were here long before humans invaded and made them villains."

A third added: "Wolves will pay the price for being wolves. For doing what is bred in them from the beginning of time. They don't know livestock isn't for them."

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