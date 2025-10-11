Officials spark backlash with confusing decision impacting popular lake: 'The council needs to stop delaying'

A popular lake is at the center of a heated debate after critics accuse local officials of enacting an unofficial fishing ban.

As reported by Express, the North East Derbyshire District Council in the UK has drawn the ire of several groups following a policy change that effectively banned fishing at Wingerworth Lido, a small lake in Derbyshire.

In August, the council announced that it would not renew a fishing lease for the Clay Cross Angling Association at the water spot, which legally ended fishing at the site. The decision sparked outrage from the local anglers, who have since taken legal action to regain their ability to fish at Wingerworth Lido.

The council stated the decision was part of plans to create a "biodiversity hub" and a "safe space for wildlife" to thrive at the lake. After the move created significant backlash, the council made an official announcement that acknowledged there was no official ban.

"Contrary to claims circulating online, the Council has not banned fishing at Wingerworth Lido. The decision taken was to end the lease agreement with Clay Cross Angling Association, which had expired and was due for review. This does not constitute a ban on angling," the council said in a statement.

Fishing bans are often implemented to protect vulnerable species, rebuild marine ecosystems, and ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries and the livelihoods of fishing communities. This can better ensure a sustainable fishing industry for future generations.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, external affairs director at the Countryside Alliance, argues that the announcement from the council only adds to the confusion.

"Claiming there isn't a ban on fishing, then denying a person the right to fish, is a de facto ban on fishing, however the council chose to dress it up," Metcalf-Fisher explained. "The council needs to stop delaying and get on with reinstating fishing at the lido quickly."

