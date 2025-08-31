Officials uphold sweeping fishing ban amid major crisis: 'An act of collective courage for the future'

Thanks to years of effort by local fishing groups, a new presidential decree will counter years of overfishing in the Aegean Sea.

According to Oceanographic, the decree will extend a year-long fishing ban in Katapola, the main port of the Greek island of Amorgos, and the nearby islets of Gramvousa and Nikouria. Fishing is also banned around Amorgos during the peak spawning season from April 1 to May 31. The idea is to allow depleted fish stocks in the area time to recover.

The move was welcomed by members of the Professional Fishing Association of Amorogos, who'd campaigned for 11 years for the ban, and conservation groups. The Blue Marine Foundation hailed the decision as a "historic win."

In a statement, the group described the decree as "an act of collective courage for the future of the sea and the local economy. … It has become a shining example of cooperation between fishers, scientists, institutions, civil society, and both local and national authorities, united by the common goal of safeguarding the seas and supporting fishers' livelihoods."

The move comes amid other Greek initiatives to conserve its maritime resources, including a ban on bottom trawling. By 2030, the practice will be banned from all marine protected areas. While sometimes controversial, fishing bans have a good track record of helping overfished waters to recover. In the long run, this approach works out best for both the ecosystem and commercial fishers. This is why the local fishing groups pushed for the ban for so long: to create fishing practices that will sustain fishing operations for generations to come.

Of course, the decree isn't without some pushback. Greece's eternal frenemy, Turkey, has expressed concern about the ban, and Turkish ships have been evading Greek coastal authorities. As with most environmental legislation, the biggest challenge will be enforcing it.

The story demonstrates that the most effective pieces of local environmental legislation are developed with input from the entire community. A healthy ocean doesn't have to come at the expense of the local economy; indeed, it is entirely possible to have both. It's yet another good reason to back pro-climate political candidates.

