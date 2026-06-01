Woman spots 4 black bear cubs 'purring' while nursing from exhausted mama in Tennessee

"Such an incredible experience here in Gatlinburg!!!"

A spring bear sighting in Tennessee became even more special when a woman spotted a mother black bear nursing four cubs.

The moment was rare on its own, but the soft "purring" sounds the cubs made while feeding made it especially memorable, as PetHelpful described.

What happened?

On May 23, TikTok user Mandy Mayhugh (@mandy_mayhugh) shared a remarkable view from the deck of a house in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The footage shows an exhausted-looking mama black bear stretched out as her four cubs crowded in to nurse. As the cubs fed, they made a low, contented vibration that many people compared to "purring."

The mother bear wasn't just caring for one or two cubs. As PetHelpful and watchers observed, she was tending to quadruplets. That meant a lot of hungry mouths and plenty of work, even during what appeared to be a quiet feeding break.

Commenters had a lot of fun with the scene.

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One person joked: "4 babies in this economy???"

"Sounds like a hive of honey bears," another declared.

"She needs an iced latte and a few minutes alone," a third commenter added.

That was a fitting description for a scene that was equal parts chaotic, peaceful, and impossibly cute.

Why does it matter?

Bears are often discussed in terms of safety warnings and neighborhood encounters, especially in spring and summer, but this clip showed a calmer, more nurturing side of black bear behavior.

A mother bear caring for four cubs is also a sign that she is expending tremendous energy to protect and feed them.

While black bears generally want to avoid people, moments like this can happen for residents and visitors in bear country who stay alert and watch from a safe distance.

Wildlife encounters can remain uneventful when people keep their distance and let animals behave naturally.

In places where bears are active, sightings are more common during the warmer months. It is safest to observe quietly and from afar, just as Mayhugh did from the deck.

Unfortunately, Gatlinburg can be a hotbed for bad human behavior around bears. It is especially important to give extra space to a mother bear with cubs. Young cubs can seem playful and harmless, but getting too close can create a risky situation for both people and animals.

Feeding can be an especially fraught time, so it's better to sit back and enjoy the moment rather than entering the scene.

What's being done?

The simplest response is usually to watch, appreciate it, and avoid interrupting it. Keeping interactions low-impact helps wild animals stay wild. Resisting any main-character energy is definitely the move.

Mayhugh earned a viral video, and it seemed like the moment was all that she wanted.

She concluded in her caption: "Such an incredible experience here in Gatlinburg!!!"

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