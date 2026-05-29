Investigators race to solve 'stunningly rare' bear attack that could seal the animal's fate

"We're trying to figure out the who, the how, and the why."

A fatal bear encounter in Glacier National Park is drawing intense online attention as investigators work to determine what happened.

Officials have called the apparent attack that killed 33-year-old hiker Anthony Pollio a "stunningly rare" event, and over three weeks later, crucial details are still unknown, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

Pollio, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was reported missing on May 4 after failing to return from a hike the previous day on Glacier National Park's west side. Two days later, searchers found his remains about 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail in a densely wooded area east of Lake McDonald.

A can of bear spray was found near the scene, but National Park Service spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said investigators have not yet determined whether it belonged to Pollio or had been discharged. As of last Friday, trails east of Lake McDonald remained closed as the investigation continued.

Officials have not determined which bear may have been involved. Wildlife investigators are collecting scene photos and DNA samples, including blood, saliva, and hair, to assess whether the encounter was a surprise, defensive, or predatory attack.

If officials determine the attack was predatory and DNA links a specific bear to the scene, the animal will likely be euthanized.

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The case demonstrates the challenges of human-wildlife coexistence in places where people recreate in bear habitat. Even in protected areas, a single encounter on a busy trail system can turn deadly in seconds, leaving investigators to determine whether human presence contributed to the conflict.

The investigation will also help determine what is at stake for the animal. Wildlife experts are trying not just to identify a bear, but to also understand its intent and behavior.

Erik Wenum of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, who specializes in bears and lions, said, per Daily Inter Lake, "We're trying to figure out the who, the how, and the why."

Glacier has had 10 deadly bear encounters dating to 1967, with the previous fatality occurring in 1998.

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