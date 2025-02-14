  • Outdoors Outdoors

Federal agents make major bust after halting attempted smuggling operation: 'Successful arrest and prosecution'

by Leslie Sattler
Two men will serve prison sentences after illegally taking thousands of young American eels from Puerto Rico, reported National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The arrest happened because of successful teamwork between NOAA Fisheries and other agencies.

What happened?

U.S. Coast Guard officers caught Simon De la Cruz Paredes and Saul Enrique José De la Cruz in February aboard a speedboat in waters north of Puerto Rico. When they refused to stop, officers forcibly shut down their boat engines. The search revealed bags of live eels, aerators, a firearm, and ammunition.

The two men received 24-month sentences each, with De la Cruz facing an additional two years of supervised release. They had spent months collecting young eels, known as glass eels, from a creek in Puerto Rico and planned to transport them to the Dominican Republic for sale in Asian markets.

Why is wildlife trafficking dangerous?

When sold legally, glass eels are worth $2,200 per kilogram. The Coast Guard found more than 100,000 eels worth about $132,000. In Asian markets, that same catch could fetch over $1 million.

"Our joint enforcement partnerships expand our ability to enforce marine resource laws more efficiently," said Paige Casey, acting assistant director of NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement Southeast Division.

"In this case, we saw how effective our partnerships are with the successful arrest and prosecution of two individuals who illegally harvested eels. Our collaboration is vital in ensuring that individuals who violate marine resource laws are held fully accountable."

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

NOAA Fisheries works with many partners to stop illegal wildlife trade. For instance, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted in this investigation, since American eels spend time in freshwater. Local experts from Puerto Rico's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources identified the seized species.

The Lacey Act makes wildlife trafficking illegal. By stopping these crimes, agencies protect legal seafood sellers and native species.

