Authorities deal major blow to traffickers after arresting 3 suspects, seizing nearly 100 lbs of elephant ivory

Authorities in Kenya arrested three suspects after they allegedly attempted to smuggle 42 kilograms of elephant ivory, among other items.

What happened?

According to Dawan Africa, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service made a major bust when they arrested three trafficking suspects and discovered 42 kilograms (92.5 pounds) of elephant ivory, as well as python and leopard skins.

KWS, which has a zero-tolerance stance on trafficking and poaching, stated that the arrests were the result of a covert intelligence-led operation. Also recovered was a motorcycle allegedly used for transporting items.

KWS explained, per Dawan Africa, "Poaching destroys ecosystems and livelihoods for short-term gain. Protect our heritage and choose conservation over crime."

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

According to the World Animal Federation, poaching is a lucrative business, making $7 billion to $23 billion each year. The trafficking of live animals and animal parts is equally lucrative.

However, these acts cost everyone. A five-year study examining the cost of poaching to the U.S. found the total to be around $1.4 billion annually. As much as that amount is, though, illegal poaching and smuggling cost animals even more.

Wildlife trafficking contributes to the depletion of animal species, especially when poachers kill animals for their parts, such as tusks. Even the trafficking of live animals can cause harm, though, as these animals are typically stuffed into crates or even luggage, which can lead to injury or death. This population loss can prove fatal for already endangered species.

Not only can wildlife smuggling disrupt ecosystems in the countries from which the animals are coming, but once these animals enter new countries, they become invasive species. Invasive species pose numerous problems, including introducing diseases that wipe out native wildlife, reducing food security, and causing havoc in their new ecosystems.

What's being done about poaching and trafficking in Kenya?

According to Dawan Africa, the three suspects in this particular smuggling case remain in police custody while investigations continue. This arrest is part of Kenya's crackdown on the poaching and trafficking of wild animals and their parts.

Additionally, the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act of 2013, the primary legal framework concerning the safety of wildlife, prescribes both hefty fines and lengthy prison terms for those caught poaching or trafficking wild animals.

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