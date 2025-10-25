Authorities make disturbing discovery in airline passenger's luggage — here's what they found

A woman attempting to board a plane in Mumbai was taken into custody after officials found two rare monkeys hidden in her luggage, according to the Lokmat Times.

The incident sheds light on the animal smuggling industry and the importance of conservation.

What's happening?

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport were tipped off that someone was going to try to transport gibbons, which are an endangered species in India.

Upon searching one woman, they discovered two of the rare monkeys stashed in her bags. They were found in a suffocated state inside a small basket, Lokmat Times reported.

Luckily, the two animals survived after being rushed to a wildlife medic. They were then able to return to their home under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the outlet explained.

Why is animal trafficking important?

Unfortunately, this story is a common one — and it does not always have as happy an ending. Just months earlier, authorities raided a nearby port and discovered nine smuggled monkeys, of which eight were already dead.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

At-risk animals like gibbons are hunted all over the world. They face habitat loss due to a warming planet and urban development, and poaching for illegal trade only adds fuel to the fire.

Humans want these rare species for a range of niche desires, from culinary and medicinal to decorative. Yet it is humans who ultimately pay the price for depleting any native species from their environment. Doing so can upset the overall ecosystem's balance, which societies need for stable sources of food, water, and shelter.

What's being done to protect animals?

In the case of the two gibbons in Mumbai, officials said those involved will face strict action, per Lokmat Times.

In general, fines and legal action can deter people from harming wildlife. Yet some will still try, which makes global conservation efforts all the more important. Plus, communities are seeing real change when they invest in their local wildlife.

Want to get involved? Check out the kinds of opportunities in your neighborhood.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.