Authorities make shocking discovery after inspecting woman's luggage at airport: 'This is not the first time'

It's important for individuals to educate themselves.

Malaysian authorities stopped a woman attempting to smuggle two small apes into India through Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

What's happening?

A 38-year-old woman reportedly stuffed two gibbons into a suitcase and tried to fly to Mumbai, India, according to New Straits Times. The Wildlife and National Parks Department suspected she was a part of a wildlife trafficking syndicate.

The primates were believed to have been illegally captured from Indonesia and were estimated to be worth 6,000 Malaysian ringgits ($1,500).

All gibbon species are considered endangered and are legally protected. The apes and other wildlife have been increasingly smuggled from Malaysia to India to be sold on the black market.

"This is not the first time exotic animals have been smuggled through KLIA [airport], as another woman was also arrested on July 29," Wildlife and National Parks Department director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim told the New Straits Times.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Gibbons, particularly those native to Indonesia, are endangered in part because poachers capture them for sale as pets.

As their population dwindles, their native environments are negatively affected. The apes are important for seed dispersal throughout the forests in which they are found. This means they help new plants grow, promoting the overall health of the local ecosystem.

When poachers displace and threaten gibbon populations, it doesn't just impact the primates' native ecosystem; it also impacts the environments they are introduced to.

Many traffickers bring invasive species to new regions, crowding out native wildlife. This throws off the balance of the local ecosystem and decreases biodiversity, which is critical to the human food supply.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

It's important for individuals to educate themselves on critical climate issues. This helps people better understand the environment and how they can help local wildlife.

In Malaysia, there are laws that prevent wildlife trafficking. Authorities said the woman who smuggled the gibbons was arrested in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act.

Legislation is an important way to combat wildlife trafficking and dissuade people from engaging in the harmful activity.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







