Authorities make shocking discovery while investigating suspicous hunter — here's what they found

A Canadian woman was hit with big fines and a hunting license suspension after she was caught transporting illegal bear parts.

What's happening?

The Canadian Ministry of Community Safety began investigating Weol Ran Lee in 2022, according to the CBC. They found that she had been trafficking bear gall bladders and paws. These items are often sold on the black market in Asia, where they are used for traditional medicines.

Lee pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking and was fined $7,000. She also had her hunting license suspended for five years. The woman received a $5,000 fine for transporting the animal remnants across Canadian provinces and is banned from possessing bear parts for five years as well.

A relative of Lee also pleaded guilty to possession and wildlife trafficking. They were fined $9,875.

Why is wildlife trafficking bad?

Wildlife trafficking undermines the law, endangers animals, and hurts the local ecosystem. It incentivizes the killing of vulnerable animals, which can put certain populations at risk.

When creatures are removed from their native habitats, they often cannot thrive. This is because every ecosystem is dependent on a delicate balance among local wildlife, plants, and other organisms. Most fauna are specifically attuned to the flora in their environment, and native species enter a mutualistic relationship. When one species is threatened, it can affect the other living organisms.

Bears are particularly important to various Canadian forests. They help enrich soil and disperse seeds, according to Nature Canada. These creatures help plants grow and reproduce. Without them, we could lose our beautiful natural parks and green spaces, which are proven to benefit our health.

Additionally, traffickers never know or have any regard for whether they are bringing an invasive species into a new environment. These pests can damage a local ecosystem by outcompeting native wildlife or plants, which can create costly damage.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Canadian officials encouraged people to report any tips about trafficking as soon as possible. This helps stop the illegal wildlife trade in its tracks. Lee was found out because the proper authorities were alerted by a tip in 2022.

Technology is also improving in the fight against wildlife trafficking. One research team has discovered a potential way to use AI to identify major airport hubs for traffickers. Law enforcement can better understand where poachers and traders operate, which may save at-risk animals.

