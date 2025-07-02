US border authorities make shocking discovery after looking inside woman's bag: 'Stated that she did not know if she was allowed'

The woman said the illegal cargo came from a friend she only communicates with on social media.

A San Antonio resident is facing federal wildlife trafficking charges after authorities found two infant spider monkeys hidden in her car during a border crossing, reported myRGV.

What happened?

Johana Mar attempted to enter the United States through the Brownsville Gateway crossing when officers discovered the baby primates concealed inside a bag. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took her into custody on June 9.

After being detained, Mar acknowledged bringing the protected animals across the border without authorization.

"Mar stated that she did not know if she was allowed to bring monkeys into the U.S. and that is why she did not declare them to (CBP). Mar stated that she received the monkeys from a friend who she only communicates (with) through Facebook and Whatsapp," according to the criminal complaint.

Mar had no documentation or licensing for transporting endangered species across international boundaries.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Spider monkeys face extinction, making their illegal trade an attack on conservation efforts. Every smuggled animal is a loss to wild populations already struggling with habitat destruction.

These primates are nature's gardeners, spreading seeds that grow into the trees and plants other wildlife depend on for survival. When their numbers drop, entire ecosystems suffer.

Illegal animal trafficking also creates pathways for disease transmission that can jump from wildlife to humans or domestic animals. Smuggled creatures often carry pathogens that pose health risks to border communities.

The underground market for exotic pets drives poachers to capture more animals from their natural homes, accelerating the decline of endangered species.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Border protection agencies train officers to spot hidden animals during routine vehicle inspections. These partnerships between customs officials and wildlife experts help intercept more smuggling attempts before protected species enter illegal markets.

You can help protect endangered primates by supporting wildlife conservation organizations that focus on habitat preservation and anti-poaching efforts.

If you plan to view animals for entertainment purposes, pick accredited facilities that participate in breeding programs for endangered species rather than roadside attractions or circuses exploiting wildlife for entertainment.

Contact your congressional representatives about funding for wildlife protection programs that give border agents better tools to catch smugglers and save protected animals.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



