Authorities discover shocking cargo after getting tip about alleged smugglers: 'This successful operation has dealt a major blow'

Officials are investigating whether the traffickers are involved in a larger ring.

At the end of August, the Maharashtra forest department in India rescued legally protected birds from wildlife traffickers, per Mid-Day.

What's happening?

The forest department received a tip on two wildlife traffickers in Panvel, who were arrested under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

They were smuggling a total of 42 songbirds across three protected species: red munia, scaly-breasted munia, and tricolored munia, all native to South Asia.

Rohit Mohite, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, told Mid-Day: "This successful operation has dealt a major blow to the illegal bird trafficking trade."

Why is it important to crack down on wildlife trafficking?

In the short term, wildlife traffickers keep animals in terrible conditions. One known smuggler kept parrots in cramped cages inside his house, while others transport lizards in small packages.

Not only is this treatment inhumane, but it could also have devastating long-term consequences for local ecosystems and the species as a whole.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Munia birds, for example, are in high demand as pets, despite their legally protected status. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature India, illegal trade is the biggest threat to munia birds. The green munia is now vulnerable to extinction as a result.

The specific munias trafficked in this case are not vulnerable, though if smugglers are allowed to go unchecked, they could be.

What's being done about it?

Officials are investigating whether the Panvel traffickers are involved in a larger native bird trafficking ring. The birds' fate is unknown, though many animals in similar situations are typically sent to rehabilitation centers.

If you'd like to help on an individual level, consider donating to reputable organizations that rehabilitate trafficked animals or wildlife in general. According to The Revelator, many trafficked animals are kept in captivity or end up back in the wildlife trade, often due to corruption or lack of resources.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



