Heat wave is pushing wildlife into critical condition, and two backyard fixes can help

Another option is to keep part of the space a little less manicured.

The recent U.K. heat wave affected more than people: Wild animals in gardens, parks, and other green spaces can also be at risk when water and shade become scarce.

A wildlife group said two easy changes could help animals cope with extreme temperatures.

What's happening?

On Instagram, Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) said very high temperatures can quickly become hazardous for wildlife, especially when natural water sources dry up. "We're all feeling the heat right now; this includes our wildlife," the organization wrote Friday. "Extreme heat, like today's, can put animals in critical condition when they can't find ways to cool down."

Among the steps people can take in gardens and other outdoor spaces, the group suggested installing solar fountains and creating cooling shelters with features such as log piles and long grass. It described solar fountains as "very accessible" and low-cost and said they are "great for preventing mosquitoes and stagnant water."

Why does it matter?

Heat waves can be dangerous for animals that cannot simply head indoors, turn on a fan, or grab a glass of water. Birds, hedgehogs, pollinators, and other backyard wildlife often depend on the small pockets of shelter and water people maintain around homes and gardens.

Even modest features such as moving water, a shady corner, or a patch of long grass can give animals a place to cool down and reduce the risk of exhaustion when conditions become severe.

Gardening can also cut grocery bills by helping families grow some of their own produce, and homegrown fruits and vegetables often taste better than store-bought options picked early for shipping. Spending time outside planting, watering, and maintaining a garden can also support mental and physical health by encouraging movement and reducing stress.

When those spaces are managed with wildlife in mind, they can do double duty, helping people grow food while also making neighborhoods more resilient for animals.

What can I do?

If you have a yard, patio, or shared outdoor area, a simple first step is to install a solar fountain.

Another option is to keep part of the space a little less manicured. Long grass, log piles, and dense planting can offer cool cover for animals trying to get out of the sun, and even small shady spots can make a difference.

If you are already gardening, consider building a space that supports both people and wildlife. Growing herbs, tomatoes, greens, or other produce can save you money and help you enjoy fresher food.

Avoiding harsh chemicals can also make your garden safer for beneficial insects and other creatures.

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