Airport authorities make disturbing discovery after receiving tip about passenger's baggage: 'The suspect is being investigated'

Officials acting on a tip found terrapins and an endangered gibbon in the luggage of a suspected wildlife smuggler at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

What's happening?

A 21-year-old man about to board a flight to Tiruchchirappalli, India, was apprehended by Kuala Lumpur International Airport auxiliary police and the Wildlife and National Parks Department, according to the New Straits Times. An endangered black-handed gibbon and six red-eared slider terrapins were found in the man's luggage.

Authorities believe the suspect was acting as a mule for wildlife traffickers. The bust was made thanks to intelligence officials received, Malaysiakini reported.

"The suspect is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008," said Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, Wildlife and National Parks Department director-general, per the New Straits Times. He also warned the public against possessing or smuggling wildlife.

The illegal wildlife trade has become prevalent in Malaysia. Only a few days prior, officers stopped another man flying to the same destination with luggage containing 14 exotic animals, including several critically endangered species. In just the last four months of 2024, over 10,000 trafficked wild animals were seized from Malaysian flights destined for India, per Traffic.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife trafficking is the world's fourth-largest organized crime, raking in an estimated $10 billion per year, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Live animals are sold as pets, and animal parts are used for food and perceived medicinal benefits. Social media platforms and online marketplaces have led to a significant increase in cases.

The illegal wildlife trade can facilitate the spread of invasive species. When trafficked animals are introduced into a new environment, they can outcompete native plants and animals, upsetting the natural balance and threatening ecosystems.

Biodiversity is critical for food production and economic stability. Species loss can lead to a decline in resources and increased food costs.

Beyond the legal and ecological consequences, smuggling wildlife through commercial airports poses a public health risk and endangers travelers. Wild animals can carry diseases and be dangerous or venomous. Animals are frequently killed in these smuggling attempts.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Kuala Lumpur International Airport has pledged to intensify enforcement efforts and has stepped up surveillance and screening processes to curb wildlife crime, according to Traffic.

Cracking down on wildlife trafficking requires a cooperative international effort. Organizations such as Earth League International are gathering intelligence on operations to further assist authorities. Judges are also handing down severe penalties to discourage trafficking.

A global operation coordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organization recently broke up six transnational criminal networks suspected of trafficking animals and plants, arresting 365 individuals and seizing over 20,000 live animals.

"Organized crime networks are profiting from the demand for rare plants and animals, exploiting nature to fuel human greed," Valdecy Urquiza, Interpol secretary-general, told Euronews.

"This has far-reaching consequences: it drives biodiversity loss, destroys communities, contributes to climate change and even fuels conflict and instability," Urquiza added.

