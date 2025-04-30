Airport authorities make jaw-dropping discovery after inspecting chocolate boxes in passenger's luggage

The Economic Times reported that customs officials at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, India, seized exotic wildlife from an attempted smuggling.

What's happening?

A passenger's luggage was searched after authorities received a tip-off about a possible wildlife smuggling attempt.

California king snakes, pig-nosed turtles, and Nile monitor lizards were found inside chocolate boxes. The passenger, who was attempting to smuggle the species from Bangkok to Chennai, was detained, and the wildlife species were relinquished to the forest department.

Why is wildlife smuggling a problem?

Wildlife smuggling is the illegal trade and transportation of animals or plants across borders. This includes animal parts.

This activity is a threat to the ecosystem of the area to which the wildlife is transported because introducing the invasive species to a new area can disrupt the ecological balance of that environment.

It is also a threat to animal species that are being taken from their natural habitat — especially in the case of endangered species — because it can deplete animal populations and disrupt the balance of their native ecosystems.

Removing one animal from an environment and introducing it into another can have unintended ripple effects that have a negative effect on biodiversity.

Wildlife smuggling is driven by the demand for animals and their parts in different markets around the world. Sometimes wild animals are desired as pets, for use in medicine, as fashion components, or sometimes as decorations to be used as status symbols.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Organizations such as Earth League International are working hard to uncover and stop illegal wildlife trafficking networks. They gather intelligence and work with law enforcement in areas of concern. By supporting these organizations, we can help them to continue their work and raise public and policymaker awareness.

By educating ourselves and others about how important it is to stop wildlife smuggling, we can make a difference. When people understand the magnitude of the problem — that it goes beyond just the animal or plant being smuggled itself and affects entire ecosystems — they can take steps toward raising further awareness.

You can also advocate for stricter enforcement of existing laws and campaign for more wildlife protection laws.

By supporting wildlife conservation and participating in local programs that promote biodiversity, we can help protect endangered species and their habitats and help combat wildlife trafficking.

