Cameras reveal long-lost creature wandering through national park after years in hiding: 'A beacon of hope'

Park cameras captured rare footage of a critically endangered Siamese crocodile in Thailand.

The images marked the first official sighting of the species since 2013.

As The Nation reported, the cameras picked up a Siamese crocodile's activity along the Khlong Chomphu River in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora both classify the Siamese crocodile as an endangered species. Therefore, this sighting provides conservationists with optimism that the crocodile can survive in the wild and contribute to the park's biodiversity.

"The continued presence of these crocodiles is a beacon of hope for conservation efforts," said Somkiat Yodmalee, director of the Protected Area Regional Office. "It demonstrates that Thung Salaeng Luang National Park remains a vital sanctuary for rare and endangered wildlife."

Siamese crocodiles are native to Thailand and once flourished throughout Southeast Asia. However, hunting and habitat loss have caused their population to decline.

Fortunately, conservationists have successfully rebuilt their habitats and repopulated the species through captive breeding programs and reintroduction efforts.

Park cameras like this one are helpful in assessing the health of endangered species populations and the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs.

Informed and compassionate management of our parks and their wildlife can ensure the survival of vulnerable species at risk of extinction. The more species we retain on our planet, the greater the biodiversity benefits for all of Earth's creatures, including humans.

In other parts of the world, cameras have contributed to the conservation efforts of lynxes in Minnesota, Javan rhinoceroses in Indonesia, and Cross River gorillas in Nigeria.

In Thailand, researchers have been conducting wildlife surveys and monitoring crocodile populations since October 2024. Although they are encouraged by the recent crocodile sighting, they remain concerned about potential threats to the species, especially a proposed reservoir construction project that could further impact the animal's habitat.

"We must remain vigilant and ensure that development projects do not jeopardise the survival of these magnificent creatures," Somkiat said. "The discovery of the Siamese crocodile in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park is a call to action to protect this precious species and its natural habitat."

In response to a Thai PBS World Facebook post sharing the news, one social media user commented, "Please LEAVE them in PEACE/FREEDOM!!!"

"Wishing well-wishers won't disturb it," someone else wrote.

