Onlooker captures photo of man's reckless actions near wild animal: 'Stop harassing them'

"There's no way I would ever do this."

Some national park tourists aren't afraid to risk their lives to get a picture of a wild animal, despite the danger to everyone around.

Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) posted a photo taken by Jonathan Cade Castle (@cadecastle) of one such tourist, who took a picture of a bear cub while separated by only a short wall and a few feet.

"Witnessed this near Jenny Lake," Cade Castle said. "We were pulling into the parking lot. Many were way too close and this guy led the charge."

Jenny Lake is located in Grand Teton National Park, which has an entire page on its website dedicated to bear safety. Among the first things listed on the page is a warning not to run from bears because they can easily outrun humans.

That speed could have proved deadly for the tourist in this photo had the cub felt threatened, given how close the two were standing.

Human-wildlife encounters like this one can end poorly, not only for the people involved but also for the wild animals. People may be injured or even killed after getting too close to a wild animal, but it also isn't uncommon for wildlife authorities to find the animal that attacked and euthanize it. This happens even when humans provoke wild animals by taunting or threatening them.

Euthanization reduces wildlife populations, which can throw local ecosystems out of balance. In ecosystems with fewer predators than prey, for example, the amount of grazing by prey animals can destabilize soil and reduce vegetation.

Instagrammers weren't impressed with this tourist and his dangerous behavior.

"There's no way I would ever do this people don't realize the power of these animals and just how quick they really are," commented one person.

Another person chimed in to add, "This ain't no petting zoo. Stop harassing them or face the consequences."

Someone else pointed out how this kind of behavior affects everyone, saying, "Eventually people won't be able to even roam these beautiful National parks bc of this nonsense behavior."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.