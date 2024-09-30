Staff at wildlife rehab center make surprising discoveries in storm debris following severe weather: 'It's a very traumatic event'

"The storm really had some devastating effects, not just on animals, but people too."

A recent wave of severe weather in Minnesota has inundated a facility with an influx of injured or stranded animals.

Tami Vogel, the executive director of the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, told MPR News in late August that the organization admitted 53 migratory songbirds and 108 baby squirrels into its nursery following heavy rainfall and tornadoes throughout the state. There were also several bunnies rescued from flooded burrows.

Those numbers are a drastic spike relative to what the center usually handles after extreme weather events, as it typically averages just eight birds and 46 squirrels. Vogel added that staff and volunteers worked diligently to rehab these animals despite suffering damages to their personal property.

"The storm really had some devastating effects, not just on animals, but people too," she said. "What I find so amazing is not just the people, but the clients who are bringing us animals and are volunteers too. Even with all of their own storm cleanup they have to do … they still make the time to stop and help animals, and that, to me, that's just awe-inspiring."

With rising temperatures fueled by dirty energy sources increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, human intervention might be required now more than ever to protect biodiversity and maintain an ecosystem's balance.

Vogel recommended that the public use gloves, old pillowcases, dish towels, or T-shirts to safely handle injured or orphaned animals and transport them via a temporary box or pet carrier. However, she dismissed the misconception that human-handled baby animals will be rejected by their mothers, though it still serves as a good reminder to leave healthy wildlife alone.

Should you come across a stranded animal, though, Vogel suggested conducting a skin turgor test, or a skin tent test, on species that are safe to interact with to determine whether an animal is dehydrated.

If the loose skin by an animal's shoulder blades does not quickly return to its original position after getting gently pinched and pulled up with thumb and forefinger, it requires urgent care and should be transported to the nearest rehabilitation center.

Vogel said it is fine to keep bunnies flooded out of their burrows in a warm area until their nests are dry since mothers don't care if they've been in contact with humans. Meanwhile, squirrels often fall from their nests on branches, but mothers typically return for them.

"What we find with big storms … is the tree limb comes down, or the tree actually falls, and it's a very traumatic event," Vogel said. "Usually, one of the litter is severely injured or has been killed as a result of the crash, and we find that mom doesn't always come back in that circumstance. If you can leave them there for an hour or two in the morning without any activity, that gives mom a chance to come back for them, but if she doesn't come back, we're here for you."

