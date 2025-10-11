New study reveals surprising projects that can save taxpayers millions: 'Highly effective'

A study from Utah State University confirms what conservationists know, according to TownLift: The new wildlife overpass in Parleys Canyon is saving lives, both human and animal.

In 2019, research showed that Utah residents paid almost $138 million a year to cover the costs of collisions with animals, especially large animals such as deer and moose. The hospital bills, vehicle repairs, and funeral costs are as astronomical as the loss of life is tragic — and that's without even mentioning the damage to the environment.

We can't keep animals from crossing roads, but we can make it safer. Solutions including the wildlife overpass — or the similar wildlife underpass — give animals ways to cross without ever being in the path of a car. This is less stressful for the animals and safer for both wildlife and people.

And, as the data shows, it works.

The study found that 97% of mule deer and 100% of moose that approached the bridge used it successfully. (Unsuccessful users turned around instead of crossing.) That has led to a 77% reduction in vehicle-wildlife collisions in the area. "The overpass has been highly effective in helping animals safely navigate this critical migration corridor," TownLift stated.

What that means is fewer crashes, lower costs, and less mortality. There are people alive today who would not be if the overpass had not been built.

That's not all, either. The study estimates a $15 million cost benefit over the life of the bridge. Plus, the animals that are crossing safely help stabilize the populations of their species on both sides of the bridge, as they are able to travel to find food and mates.

Similar passageways exist across the United States, and they're growing in popularity, especially as studies such as this one prove their success. With data to back up the project, it will be easier to get similar construction approved in the future — and save even more lives and money.

