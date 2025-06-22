Scientists stunned by discovery after building unique highway infrastructure: 'It was surprising'

"I didn't think they would be that effective."

A community in Vermont built an amphibian underpass, reducing mortality rates by over 80% and indicating these underpasses are highly effective.

On May 28, researchers published their findings in the Journal for Nature Conservation. The data was collected before construction of the underpasses (2011-15) and afterward (2016-22) from a road in Monkton. Scientists compared three zones, including one with underpasses and wing walls, one beyond the end of the wing walls, and a distant control area.

They recorded the amphibians they saw every rainy evening along the road during migration season. Over 5,270 amphibians were documented, including 12 species of frogs, toads, and salamanders. Of the 1,702 spotted salamanders, almost 50% were dead, and of the 2,545 spring peeper frogs, nearly 70% were dead.

The results showed that in areas with underpasses and wing walls, there was an 80.2% reduction in amphibian deaths.

"It was surprising. I knew that underpasses would work, but I didn't think they would be that effective," lead study author Matthew Marcelino, an ecologist at the University of Vermont, said. "And when we took climbing amphibians out of the picture — which in our context are primarily spring peeper frogs — we noticed a 94% decrease in mortality in the treatment areas."

These underpasses were four-foot concrete tunnels with winged walls leading to them. They were established through community action among residents, conservation groups, state agencies, and UVM scientists. Not only did thousands of amphibians use them, but so did bears, porcupines, bobcats, snakes, raccoons, and birds.

"This study provides strong evidence that wildlife underpasses work," Marcelino said.

Amphibians are ecologically vital, supporting ecosystem health and nutrient cycles. They're an important link in food chains, acting as both predators that keep populations down and prey that feed other species. Many eat mosquitoes, which can reduce the spread of human diseases. They're essential to a biodiverse planet, and biodiversity is essential for human survival.

Biodiversity helps with disease control, climate stability, and food and water security. The more species there are to balance ecosystems, the cleaner and cooler Earth is for everyone. High amphibian death rates weaken an area's biodiversity, which is why the effectiveness of these underpasses is so exciting.

Marcelino and his team hope this will result in more wildlife considerations.

"Conservation takes commitment," he explained. "But when we invest in good tools and take the time to do it right, the payoff for ecosystems and wildlife can be enormous. These are beautiful creatures — so beautiful, so ancient."

