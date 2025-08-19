Officials break ground on unique highway structure for unexpected travelers: 'Truly highlights what can be accomplished'

The largest wildlife overpass in the United States has broken ground in the state of Colorado, designed to allow large animals like deer, elk, and pronghorn to safely cross over six lanes of interstate traffic.

According to Colorado Public Radio News, such a monumental piece of infrastructure is expected to link nearly 40,000 acres of habitat in the Douglas County Land Conservancy to over 1 million acres of the Pike National Forest. Both areas are conservation easements, and their connection will enhance habitat continuity within the region.

This overpass is part of the broader I-25 Gap wildlife-crossing project, which spans about 18 miles between Castle Rock and Monument and includes overpasses, underpasses, and extensive deer fencing. The Colorado Department of Transportation expects that the overpass will decrease animal-vehicle collisions by 90%, per CPR.

"Over the past five years, state laws signed by the Governor have put a larger emphasis on balancing the protection of Colorado's wildlife, their habitat and migratory routes with protecting the safety of Coloradans," Marlon Reis, Colorado's First Gentleman, said in a press release last summer. "Today's event truly highlights what can be accomplished through partnerships among government agencies, and support from public organizations and nonprofit groups who helped make this project possible."

Over 350 million animals are killed by vehicles in the United States each year. As the Scientific American reported in 2022, roadkill can drive some species to extinction. They also explained that "vehicles continue to be overlooked environmental forces that are likely to decimate more and more animal populations."

Erecting infrastructure that protects animals is one cautionary force to mitigate the relentless roadkill throughout the United States. If animal populations dwindle due to human interference, ecosystems suffer, which can drastically change landscapes and have economic, social, and agricultural implications for humans. Meanwhile, deer collisions alone account for around 100 human deaths in America per year, further emphasizing the need for wildlife crossings.

"With increasing human populations and traffic volumes in Colorado, we need to continue to develop effective solutions for wildlife to access valuable resources to maintain healthy populations," Jeff Davis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife director, said in the 2024 press release.

It's clear that the more infrastructure is built to support wildlife, the more everyone benefits.

