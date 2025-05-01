Veterinarian issues warning after wildlife center sees troubling shift in animal admissions: 'A very, very difficult time'

"Our expenses are more than our income, so it is worrying."

Wildlife rescues do incredible work year-round, but springtime is the beginning of their busy season. That's the time of year when newborn cubs run into trouble.

The staff at Vale Wildlife Hospital in Beckford, England, started receiving rescues in early March. However, this year, they're running into some trouble.

The hospital's first fox cub — one of 20 to 30 they anticipate this year — came to them on March 11. Less than a week later, their first badger cub arrived. They also anticipate 20 to 30 badger cubs to arrive throughout the season.

Receiving these adorable cubs to rehab and release is one of the hospital's main goals. However, it urges would-be rescuers to be cautious about the cubs they pick up — and to always speak with a local rescue first.

"People will see them on their own and think straight away that they need to pick it up when, actually, once they have your scent, it can be quite difficult to reunite them with their parents," hospital manager Natalie Gould said. "Obviously, if it is injured, then that is completely different, and it does need to be seen, but if there are no visible injuries, get advice beforehand."

The hospital's call for judicious rescuers is mainly about protecting the cubs, but in recent years, it's also become about prudent spending. With so many people struggling financially, the donations the hospital relies on have dwindled.

"It's pretty tricky at the moment. Everyone is feeling hard up, and the first thing to go is charitable giving — we have felt an impact," Gould said. "Our expenses are more than our income, so it is worrying. We have fantastic supporters, but it is a very, very difficult time."

Monthly costs for the hospital are nearly £69,000 (about $91,500), and the hospital is struggling to keep up. The hospital is currently planning its annual fundraiser, but any donations it can receive before that would surely prove useful.

Working as a wildlife rescuer requires a big heart and a strong constitution. There's not always a happy ending for these beautiful creatures, unfortunately. However, in many instances, there are.

A New York rescue rehabbed and released a three-legged fox kit last year and has since seen it thriving out in the wild more than once. A Pacific Northwest biologist recently determined that the area's bird rescues were handling tens of thousands of birds.

Conservation efforts like these offer hope to those of us who sometimes feel that the world's problems are just too big for humans to handle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.