Twin California wildfires surge in Riverside County as evacuation zones hold under dangerous weather

Even when a fire is not directly visible, smoke and sudden wind shifts can rapidly change the level of danger.

Two wildfires in California's Riverside County kept growing Thursday and forced evacuation orders for residents in multiple communities, according to ABC7. Officials lifted those orders the following day.

The Bain Fire in Jurupa Valley and the Verona Fire in Homeland both put nearby neighborhoods on alert as fire crews worked to contain the fires.

The Bain Fire was first reported at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, and the Verona Fire's report came about an hour later.

Firefighters said that they had more progress with containing the Bain Fire, even as evacuation zones widened.

While all evacuation zones were dropped for both fires by late afternoon Friday, May 22, the Verona Fire proved to be a bit trickier to wrangle. As of Saturday, May 23, the Bain Fire was 81% contained, and the Verona Fire was 67% contained.

By Sunday, both of the fires were 95% contained.

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The cause has not been confirmed. According to ABC7, the river bottom near one of the fires contains encampments and debris, and cooking and warming fires happen there year-round.

When wildfires like these occur, they pose a direct threat to community safety.

Residents may have only a short window to leave, so it's important to be prepared if you live in a wildfire-prone area. Smoke and road closures can make it difficult to evacuate or access care.

The risk extends beyond the fire line as well. Hotter, drier, and windier conditions can make fires spread faster, threatening public health, homes and businesses, and creating costly recovery burdens for families and local governments.

Even when a fire is not directly visible, smoke and sudden wind shifts can rapidly change the level of danger. Residents can reduce risk by signing up for emergency alerts before the next fire threat arrives.

Consider putting together a "go bag." Emergency plans can also often leave disabled or senior residents behind. If you can, check in with your neighbors to make sure they have the support they need to stay as safe as possible.

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