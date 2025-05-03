Officials issue urgent warning as devastating conditions spark string of fires early into wildfire season: 'The fear ... is always there'

"We have to be careful and do our part."

With unusually hot, dry weather already fueling wildfires early in the season in British Columbia, officials are urging residents to avoid any open burning and to be extra vigilant, especially in the backcountry.

What's happening?

Multiple wildfires broke out in northeast B.C. this week, forcing evacuations, cutting off cell phone and internet service, and closing portions of the highway. What's worse is that all of the fires are suspected to have been caused by humans.

With unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast, CBC reports the province has issued an urgent plea: no open burning and extreme caution with any fires at all. "We're saying please take a break from that until we get into the cold front," said Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell. "It's way too early."

Wildfire experts say the biggest risk now is dry grass, which catches quickly and spreads even faster in hot, windy conditions. "It's devastating for the land and wildlife and families and homes and communities," said Dawson Creek Mayor Darcy Dober. "We have to be careful and do our part."

Why are wildfires so concerning?

Wildfires aren't new — but they're becoming more dangerous. Scientists agree that while isolated weather events like wildfires and storms have always occurred, human-driven pollution is making them more intense and more frequent. And when fires strike, they damage homes and businesses, disrupt power and communication systems, drive up insurance premiums, and can injure and kill residents.

As more people live near wildland areas and weather extremes grow, these risks are getting harder to ignore. Communities like Ashcroft and Lytton, which was devastated by a fire in 2021, remain on edge. "There is the fear, the threat of wildfires," said Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden. "It is always there."

What's being done about wildfire risk — and how can I help?

B.C. officials are taking action to prepare communities and limit damage. The government is testing wildfire-fighting drones, urging residents to prepare emergency kits, and ramping up public awareness campaigns. In some regions, prescribed burns and forest thinning projects are used to reduce wildfire risks.

In wildfire-prone areas, many innovative solutions are underway, such as developing new technology for early wildfire detection, creating fire-resistant building materials for homes, and revolutionizing wildfire forecasting. You can also take steps to protect yourself and your home by clearing brush and dry debris and avoiding backyard burning, especially during dry periods.

On a broader level, switching to clean energy such as solar panels and electric vehicles helps reduce the overall problem of pollution and the overheating planet. To learn more, explore critical climate issues for tips on making climate-smart decisions.

