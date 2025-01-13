Students invent revolutionary device that could transform wildfire safety: 'No similar ideas or concepts on the market'

What happens when there's a wildfire in places where people don't live, work, or recreate frequently? Do they just get to burn out of control until we happen to notice them?

According to Interesting Engineering, a new company called Pyri is dedicated to making sure that doesn't happen. They have invented a new kind of fire detection system that looks like a pinecone. When it gets hot, the wax shell melts, which releases an electrolyte-filled saltwater solution. This, in turn, activates electronics that send a signal indicating a fire.

The team that built it — students from the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London — were inspired by fires that took place in Brazil in 2020. Their goal was to create a device that was affordable, wouldn't harm the environment once it was there, and didn't require regular maintenance. Pyri is their answer to those needs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, it's important to catch wildfires early. This gives us the best chance of being able to put them out before they devour large tracts of land or infiltrate areas where they do affect lives and livelihoods.

The World Health Organization reminds us that wildfires are also bad for the environment because they release toxic gases into the atmosphere at high rates. This may make certain fire-prone areas unlivable in the future.

Pyri, though still in development, seems like it is well-placed to help us detect wildfires early, and may even help us understand how and when these fires start. The team's goal is to test their prototype soon, then develop it extensively for deployment around the world.

Though there's urgency when it comes to detecting more fires as soon as possible, there's not a lot of competition. Richard Alexandre, one of the creators of Pyri, summed up the invention like this: "There genuinely are no similar ideas or concepts on the market to Pyri. Unlike traditional methods, which rely heavily on sensors, cameras and satellites — often limited by coverage, accuracy, and high costs — Pyri offers an effective, affordable solution suitable for extensive deployment, even in remote locations."

If you want to see Pyri used in your location, start by voting for pro-climate candidates who might be willing to invest in the product when it's ready.

