Scientists make disturbing new discovery about wildfire smoke: 'Overlooked chemistry'

The latest study adds to the already hefty list of problematic outcomes stemming from wildfires.

New research from scientists in Saudi Arabia and China has uncovered a troubling aspect of wildfires that has long been underestimated.

What's happening?

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology reported that sunlight makes the air pollution that wildfires cause worse. The research, published in Science Advances and conducted by scientists from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technologay and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, examined how exposure to the sun affects the smoke particles produced by wildfires.

The results were alarming. When exposed to sunlight, smoke particles are highly reactive and produce hazardous oxidants like peroxides. While they do not contribute to atmospheric warming, peroxides are still a concern because they can be detrimental to human health. The study's co-author, Dr. Chak Chan, explained:

"This overlooked chemistry means that current air quality and climate models are underestimating oxidant production from wildfires."

Why is the research concerning?

Wildfires have increased in size fourfold since the 1980s. As the atmosphere warms, extreme weather events become more frequent and far more severe.

What's being done about wildlife risks?

In the short term, there's not a great deal that can be done to stop wildfires, but there is a lot that can be done to mitigate the harm they inflict. The good news is that these community-level actions have a good track record. A community in California managed to avoid extensive damage from the 2024 Bridge fire by taking proactive safety measures.

Actions like home hardening, clearing dangerous vegetation, and forming an evacuation plan in the event of a wildfire are all straightforward, practical measures that can save lives and property.

